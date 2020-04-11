One more death, 24 fresh cases in State

The number of COVID-19 positive cases in the State crossed the 400 mark on Saturday with 24 new cases reported from four districts. One more person from Guntur succumbed to the disease, according to the Guntur district officials. So far, the State reported seven deaths and 405 positive COVID-19 cases.

The cases in Guntur are growing by the day and on Saturday alone 17 cases were reported. Most of them are from Guntur city and all the cases reported are either of the Delhi returnees or their contacts. Kurnool reported five new cases and Prakasam and Kadapa districts reported one case each.

One more person from Vijayawada has recovered and was discharged from the COVID-19 hospital, GGH. The 28-year-old youth who returned from Sweden on March 19 tested positive for the virus and was admitted to hospital on March 20.

So far, Kurnool reported highest number of cases at 82, followed by Guntur (75), Nellore (48), Prakasam (41), Krishna (35), Kadapa (30), West Godavari (22), Visakhapatnam (20), Chittoor (20), East Godavari (17) and Anantapur (15). So far, 6,958 samples were tested and 387 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals and 11 have recovered.

Meanwhile, Special Chief Secretary (Health) K.S. Jawahar Reddy asked the government and private hospitals to set up separate rooms for outpatients where only emergency services should be provided.

The Health Department has asked the RMPs not to treat patients with COVID-19 symptoms and pass on information of persons with such symptoms to the local authorities.

Meanwhile, the health department has declared 133 red zones in the State where the residences of the COVID-19 patients are located.