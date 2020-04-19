One more dead, 44 fresh cases emerge in State

In line with the increase in the number of samples being tested, more fresh cases of COVID-19 are emerging in the State by the day. In the past 24 hours, 44 new cases and one death was reported in six districts as a result of testing of 5,508 samples, the highest in a day, according to the State bulletin issued by the health department on Sunday. The tally has gone up to 647 and toll reached 17.

Kurnool, one of the most affected districts, has reported 26 fresh cases and one death. Krishna and East Godavari districts reported five new cases each while Guntur reported four new cases and Anantapur three new cases.

Visakhapatnam reported one new case 13 days after it reported the 20th case. There are only five active cases in the city while 16 persons have recovered and got discharged.

23 discharged

On the other hand, the number of patients being discharged is also going up by the day. Twenty-three patients – nine in West Godavari, six in Kadapa, three in Chittoor, three in Visakhapatnam and two in East Godavari – have recovered and have been discharged during the past 24 hours. So far 65 patients have recovered and 17 patients succumbed to the disease.

Currently there are 565 active cases being treated in various COVID-19 hospitals of the State.

So far Kurnool reported 158 cases followed by Guntur (129), Krishna (75), Nellore (67), Prakasam (44) and Kadapa (37).