A.P. witnesses one more COVID-19 death and 68 fresh cases

The State has witnessed one more COVID-19 death and 68 fresh cases during the past 24 hours after 9,256 samples were tested. Of the total, 36 fresh cases are of locals and 21 patients have contracted the virus after visiting the Koyembedu market in Tamil Nadu, according to the bulletin issued by the Health Department.

The other 32 cases are of migrant labourers who returned from Maharastra (29), Odisha (2) and West Bengal (1).

1,192 patients recover

The State tally has gone up to 2,205 and the toll reached 48 with the death of a patient in Kurnool district. As many as 50 patients, Guntur (21), Kurnool (19), Anantapur (3), Chittoor (3), West Godavari (2), Krishna (1)and Nellore (1) have recovered in the past day leaving 965 active patients. So far, 1,192 patients including a nine-month baby have recovered from the disease.

Nellore district reported 15 new cases, and 12 of them are linked to the Koyembedu market. Also, Chittor reported nine new cases and eight of them are linked to Koyembedu. Guntur reported five new cases, while Kadapa, Krishna and Srikakulam reported one new case each, and West Godavari reported one case which is linked to Koyembedu market.

Migrant cases add up

The bulletin, however, mentioned the cases of migrant labourers separately as the source of transmission was out of the State. Apart from the 105 migrant cases, the State has a total of 2,100 positive cases and 860 active cases.