One more COVID death, 253 new cases in A.P.

VIJAYAWADA

17 March 2021 21:27 IST

Andhra Pradesh reported one more COVID-19 death and 253 new infections in the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning. The tally increased to 8,92,522 and toll touched 7,186.

The number of active cases further increased to 1,694 as 137 patients recovered in the past day. The total recoveries stand at 8,83,642. The recovery rate came down to 99%.

The positivity rate of 30,716 samples tested in the past day was 0.82%.

The lone COVID death occurred in Guntur district, which also reported 69 new infections in the past day. It was the highest single day tally among the districts. It was followed by Chittoor (39), East Godavari (29), Visakhapatnam (27), Kurnool (26), Anantapur (15), Krishna (11), Srikakulam (10), Kadapa (7), Prakasam (7), Nellore (5), Vizianagaram (4) and West Godavari (4).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,24,734), West Godavari (94,390), Chittoor (88,181), Guntur (76,042), Anantapur (67,906), Nellore (62, 561), Prakasam (62,267), Kurnool (61,011), Visakhapatnam (60,323), Kadapa (55,493), Krishna (49,206), Srikakulam (46,326), Vizianagaram (41,187).