One missing, three survive as boat capsizes in Sabari river

A 35-year-old boat driver went missing in Sabari river while three persons on board managed to swim to safety after the boat, in which they were returning to Chintoor, hit a bridge and capsized, near Nimmalagadda point in Chintoor Agency around 8.15 p.m. on Thursday.
According to East Godavari SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi, the incident occurred while the four persons on flood duty were returning from Kalleru Panchayat. They had gone to tribal hamlets to supply the commodities as a part of flood relief activity.
The driver, identified as Pentaiah, has been missing in the river after the boat capsized in the darkness. A search is on to trace him, Mr. Asmi said. Pentaiah belongs to Dowleswaram area in East Godavari district.
Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA- Chintoor) Project Officer A. Venkata Ramana said the three persons on board who managed to swim to safety suffered minor injuries.
