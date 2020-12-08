One million fake Euro notes seized, four held

The city police arrested four persons who were allegedly trying to exchange one million fake Euro currency notes for Indian money at a hotel in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (East Division) Ch. Harshita said four persons hailing from East and West Godavari districts struck a deal with a person to exchange the fake currency for Indian money at a hotel close to Diamond Park under the Fourth Town police limits.

The accused told their prospective buyer that the currency was valued at ₹8.4 crore but they wanted only ₹1 crore.

They also produced certificate of authenticity to convince the person. On information, the crime police team headed by Simhadri Naidu and Fourth Town police raided the hotel and took the accused into custody.