One man killed in jallikattu near Kuppam, several injured

A 27-year-old man was killed on the spot when a rope tied to a frenzied bull got entwined around his neck, and 20 others were injured in the stampede following the tragedy at a jallikattu (Mylaru Panduga) event at Bharata Mitta village of Ramakuppam mandal in the district on Sunday morning.

Lucrative prize money

According to information, the jallikattu event, which was widely publicised in the social media for a few days with announcement of prizes and entry fee for the participating bulls, commenced on Sunday. More than 500 bulls from several villages of Kuppam Assembly constituency were brought to the venue, seemingly lured by lucrative prize money ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹1 lakh.

An hour after commencement of the race, an intoxicated bull was on the track in full rage. Suddenly someone in the crowd, lined up on both sides of the track, had hit the animal with a sharp object in a bid to make its behaviour even wilder. When the speeding bull made a sudden motion of its body, one of the ropes attached to had swung into air and got entwined with the neck of a man identified as Abdul Basha (27) of Chinna Baldur village nearby. The impact was such that the animal dragged the youth along with it for several metres, when he finally fell down lifeless with the rear of neck lacerated. The commotion which left a stampede along the track led to 20 others injured, though with minor injuries.

Immediately, the event organisers had reportedly arranged the shifting of the body to a distance and resumed the bull race. After a couple of hours, the police, who came to know about the casualty, rushed to the spot and stopped the race.

Circle Inspector (Kuppam Rural) Krishna Mohan told The Hindu that a case had been registered, and that the bull race was stopped midway.

A jallikattu event was organised at Balla village of Ramakuppam mandal on Friday amidst much fanfare and announcement of prizes. The villagers heaved a sigh of relief with no untoward incident taking place, except for minor injuries to some of the youth.

‘Goppa Mylaru Panduga’

Meanwhile, Ramakuppam mandal headquarters is gearing up for the mega jallikattu event christened as ‘Goppa Mylaru Panduga’ on January 16, the Kanuma Panduga day. A pamphlet circulated by the organisers mentioned the first prize for the winning bull at ₹1,00,101, followed by the 20th prize at ₹1,001. The entry fee for each bull is set at ₹2,000. Interestingly, the organisers mentioned that they are not responsible for any untoward incident in the race and that anyone who would try to disrupt the event would be handed over to the police.