One lakh saplings planted in Kurnool

Published - August 22, 2024 06:51 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau
Collector P. Ranjit Basha planting a sapling on the Collectorate premises in Kurnool on Thursday.

Collector P. Ranjit Basha planting a sapling on the Collectorate premises in Kurnool on Thursday.

District Collector P. Ranjit Basha on Thursday urged officials, and social and voluntary groups to take action for environmental conservation by planting a sapling in honour of their mother.

The Collector planted a mango tree at the camp office, as part of the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ national programme initiated by the Central government. “The goal of the programme is to plant 80 crore saplings by September 2024 and 140 crore saplings by March 2025. In Kurnool district alone, one lakh saplings were planted on Thursday,” he said.

The Collector emphasised on the interconnectedness of mothers, plants and the environment, highlighting that caring for these interconnected elements is crucial for the well-being of all living things and environment. The appeal has been made to plant saplings in the name of mothers in every village panchayat and on government office premises, with the opportunity to upload related photos on the Meri LiFE portal. This initiative aims to foster clean air and a healthy environment for future generations, the Collector said.

