One lakh cusecs discharged from Prakasam Barrage

With the continuous rise in inflows in Krishna River at the Prakasam Barrage from the reservoirs upstream, the flood discharge crossed one lakh cusecs on Saturday.

Throughout the day, around one lakh cusecs of water has been discharged to the sea from the Barrage. At 6 a.m., the flood discharge was at 1.25 lakh cusecs and it came down to 94.711 cusecs as of 6 p.m.

Sixty crest gates of the barrage were lifted up to two feet and 10 gates were lifted up to one foot, according to officials. The barrage reached its full capacity of 3.07 tmcft with water up to 57.05 feet.

Meanwhile, people thronged the barrage, ghats on the downstream and upstream areas to have a glimpse of the river in spate. Police were deployed at all the ghats to ensure the safety of the visitors.

Officials said the inflows would increase in the coming days.