One killed, two injured in landslip in Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh

One person was crushed under the boulders and two more suffered injuries when landslip occurred near Gunadala in the city on Tuesday (September 10).

The deceased was identified as 55-year-old resident of Karmika Nagar I. Ramu. Details of the injured was not known immediately.

The mishap occurred when Ramu and others were cutting trees on the hill. The boulders suddenly came down rolling from a height and fell on the victims, the locals said.

Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohan visited the spot. The Machavaram police and the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) officials rushed to the place and were seen making efforts to remove the boulders.

This is the second such incident that occurred in Vijayawada in the last few days. Four persons died when landslip occurred at Sunnambattelu area due to heavy rains on August 30.

NTR District Collector G. Srijana, has appealed to the people not to stay near the hills and in old houses. She appealed to the residents to move to safer places.

