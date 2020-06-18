One killed, two injured as roof of an old house collapses

One person died and two others suffered injuries when the roof of a house collapsed due to heavy rain at Gottumukkala village in the district late on Wednesday night.
The deceased has been identified as Pathuri Sattaiah (74). The injured, P. Manikyamma (wife of Sattaiah) and daughter-in-law P. Shiva Parvathi, have been admitted in a private hospital in Vijayawada.
On receiving information, the Kanchikacherla police and fire personnel rushed to the spot and rescued four other family members trapped in the dilapidated house.
“The building was constructed in 1946 and it got soaked due to the rain and developed cracks. Around 10.30 p.m. the roof of a portion of the house caved in and Sattaiah died on the spot,” said Kanchikacherla SI G. Srihari.
Nandigama Fire Officer Ramesh said the condition of the injured was stated to be stable, and the remaining escaped unhurt. “The building is in a dilapidated condition and unfit for living. The firemen and police removed the rubble and shifted Manikyamma and Shiva Parvathi to hospital,” Mr. Ramesh said.
The fire officer cautioned people not to stay in old and dilapidated buildings, which are unfit for staying, during rainy season.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath