One killed, two injured as roof of an old house collapses

One person died and two others suffered injuries when the roof of a house collapsed due to heavy rain at Gottumukkala village in the district late on Wednesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Pathuri Sattaiah (74). The injured, P. Manikyamma (wife of Sattaiah) and daughter-in-law P. Shiva Parvathi, have been admitted in a private hospital in Vijayawada.

On receiving information, the Kanchikacherla police and fire personnel rushed to the spot and rescued four other family members trapped in the dilapidated house.

“The building was constructed in 1946 and it got soaked due to the rain and developed cracks. Around 10.30 p.m. the roof of a portion of the house caved in and Sattaiah died on the spot,” said Kanchikacherla SI G. Srihari.

Nandigama Fire Officer Ramesh said the condition of the injured was stated to be stable, and the remaining escaped unhurt. “The building is in a dilapidated condition and unfit for living. The firemen and police removed the rubble and shifted Manikyamma and Shiva Parvathi to hospital,” Mr. Ramesh said.

The fire officer cautioned people not to stay in old and dilapidated buildings, which are unfit for staying, during rainy season.