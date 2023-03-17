ADVERTISEMENT

One killed, mango crop damaged as rain lashes Kurnool, Anantapur districts

March 17, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - KURNOOL/ANANTAPUR

The mango crop which showed good flowering this year was damaged by hailstorm

Ramesh Susarla
A shepherd was killed and mango crop suffered damage as rain lashed Kurnool, Nandyal and Anantapur districts on Friday. Anantapur city and surrounding areas witnessed a hailstorm in the evening.

The shephered, identified as Anjaneyulu alias Anji (30), died as lightning struck while he was tending to sheep in a farm at Mahadevapuram in Sirivella mandal of Nandyal district. Three others were injured and at least six sheep died in the incident. The Sirivella police have registered a case and inquiry is on.

Meanwhile, Kurnool city witnessed rain while Koilkuntla in Nandyal district experienced a hailstorm on Thursday night. There was a heavy rainfall and small ice pieces fell from the sky for a few minutes, which enthused many children to collect them.

The mango crop which showed good flowering this year after a bad crop in the last two years, was damaged by the hailstorm in many areas. The Horticulture department will assess the damage within two days.

Many colonies and low-lying areas were inundated in Anantapur city.

