HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

One killed, mango crop damaged as rain lashes Kurnool, Anantapur districts

The mango crop which showed good flowering this year was damaged by hailstorm

March 17, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - KURNOOL/ANANTAPUR

Ramesh Susarla
Ramesh Susarla

A shepherd was killed and mango crop suffered damage as rain lashed Kurnool, Nandyal and Anantapur districts on Friday. Anantapur city and surrounding areas witnessed a hailstorm in the evening.

The shephered, identified as Anjaneyulu alias Anji (30), died as lightning struck while he was tending to sheep in a farm at Mahadevapuram in Sirivella mandal of Nandyal district. Three others were injured and at least six sheep died in the incident. The Sirivella police have registered a case and inquiry is on.

Meanwhile, Kurnool city witnessed rain while Koilkuntla in Nandyal district experienced a hailstorm on Thursday night. There was a heavy rainfall and small ice pieces fell from the sky for a few minutes, which enthused many children to collect them.

The mango crop which showed good flowering this year after a bad crop in the last two years, was damaged by the hailstorm in many areas. The Horticulture department will assess the damage within two days.

Many colonies and low-lying areas were inundated in Anantapur city.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Kurnool / Anantapur / rains

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.