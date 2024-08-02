One killed, 12 injured in road accident in Kadapa district

One person was killed, while twelve others were injured in a road accident which occurred at the Sri Sathya Sai-Kadapa district border on Friday.

According to information, a truck collided head-on with an autorickshaw occupied by daily wage earners on the Pulivendula-Kadiri highway. Due to the high impact of the collision, the autorickshaw was thrown away from the road and overturned, leading to the death of one passenger. The travellers, hailing from Batrepalle in Sri Sathya Sai district, were proceeding on a farming assignment in Pulivendula.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.