One killed, 12 injured in road accident in Kadapa district

Published - August 02, 2024 08:20 pm IST - KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau

One person was killed, while twelve others were injured in a road accident which occurred at the Sri Sathya Sai-Kadapa district border on Friday.

According to information, a truck collided head-on with an autorickshaw occupied by daily wage earners on the Pulivendula-Kadiri highway. Due to the high impact of the collision, the autorickshaw was thrown away from the road and overturned, leading to the death of one passenger. The travellers, hailing from Batrepalle in Sri Sathya Sai district, were proceeding on a farming assignment in Pulivendula.

