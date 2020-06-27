One killed in ammonia gas leak in Nandyal

One person was killed on the spot and four others were affected due to ammonia gas leak in the pipeline during maintenance at SPY Agro Industries Limited at Nandyal in the district on June 27. Fire tenders controlled the gas leak after three hours.

The deceased was identified as Srinivasa Rao, 50-year-old manager of the factory. Four other workers — Thimma Reddy, Tirumala, Ravi and Adinarayana — inhaled the gas but were not affected, District Collector G. Veerapandian said, presenting them in front of the media. The four factory workers, who survived the gas leak were identified as .

The incident took place between 9.45 a.m. and 10 a.m. when they were restarting the factory after maintenance. All those working on the factory premises were vacated immediately.

The Collector said the Fire personnel were controlling the leak and there was no need for panic.

This gas leak occurred due to a blast in a high-pressure pipeline and it was controlled immediately, hence there was no danger to others, he pointed out. He advised people in the vicinity to remain indoors and wash their face and eyes with cold water if they felt any irritation.

The Collector said the manager could not rush out of the factory and died on the spot.

After the LG Polymers gas leak incident in Visakhapatnam, the District Collector had constituted a committee with Inspector of Factories, Electricity Department and A.P. Pollution Control Board officials to advise and check for likely gas-leak hotspots and take precautionary measures to prevent such incidents. Superintendent of Police Fakkeerappa Kaginelli, Nandyal MP Pocha Bhrahmananda Reddy, Nandyal MLA Shilpa Ravichandra Kishore Reddy and Joint Collector Ravi Pattan Shetty inspected the factory.