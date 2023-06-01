ADVERTISEMENT

One killed, four injured as centuries-old tree collapses near Govindaraja Swamy temple in Tirupati

June 01, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Temple elephant raises alarm as tree makes creaking noise

A.D. Rangarajan

TTD workers removing the tree that collapsed near Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple in Tirupati on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

One person died and two more were seriously injured when a centuries-old tree came crashing on the ground in front of Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple here on June 1 (Thursday). Heavy gales in the past several days resulted in the collapse of the tree.

The temple elephant that was standing under the tree sounded an alarm as the tree creaked. Soon the devotees taking rest under the tree ran helter-skelter, with many not even knowing the reason. It was only after a few seconds that the tree collapsed.

A branch of the tree fell on the head of V. Gurrappa, a retired medical professional hailing from Kadap. The gigantic peepal tree, believed to be aged over 200 years, remained a major landmark near the temple, next to the pond. Devotees used to sit on the platform built under the tree before and after darshan.

The temple remained closed for more than a year for renovation work and gold-gilding of its Vimanam. It was opened for devotees only last week after performing the ‘Maha Samprokshanam’.

As the annual Brahmotsavams are under way, confusion prevailed among the temple staff over taking out the evening procession.

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

