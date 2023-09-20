HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

One killed, eight injured in clash during Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations in Sri Sathya Sai district of Andhra Pradesh

Police picket has been set up at Dorigallu village to prevent untoward incidents

September 20, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - PUTTAPARTHI

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

Tension prevailed at Dorigallu village in Sri Sathya Sai district, 70 km from Anantapur, on September 20 (Wednesday) morning after one person died and eight more sustained injuries in a clash between two groups during the Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations.

According to Mudigubba police, Anandayya (52) reportedly drove his motorbike at a high speed in front of a Ganesh pandal at Quarters Junction. Irked over this, a group of villagers chased Anandayya and thrashed him with sticks, leading to his death on the spot.

The relatives and family members of Anandayya retaliated, leading to a clash in which eight people were injured. Upon information, the Mudigubba police rushed to the village and controlled the situation. A police picket has been set up in the village to prevent untoward incidents. The injured were shifted to the government hospital in Kadiri town. The police said that a case had been registered.

Meanwhile, the Anantapur police have appealed to the people to cooperate with the police to ensure the smooth conduct of the immersion of Ganesh idols. Three immersion points have been marked along the Anantapur tank. Immersion points have also been finalised Kodimivanka, Pandameru, and Narayanapuram checkdams, the police said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.