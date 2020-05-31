One killed as rival groups fight pitched battle

In a scene that looked straight out of the movies based on Vijayawada’s ‘rowdy elements’, two groups holding machetes, sickles and sticks clashed under the Patamata police station limits leading to the death of a group leader and critical injuries to his counterpart. Several others also sustained severe injuries and are undergoing treatment.

The videos of the clash showing dozens of youngsters involved in it have gone viral on social media on Sunday.

The clash between the groups wielding weapons and hurling stones in an open area amidst residences in Sanath Nagar on Saturday evening initially appeared to be a fight between student groups. Police investigation revealed that the clash was between two groups led by Thota Sandeep and Manikanta alias KTM Pandu who were involved in an alleged ‘settlement’ regarding an apartment in Yanamalakuduru.

Mr. Sandeep succumbed to the injuries on Sunday evening.

Police identified at least 20 persons involved in the fight. Special teams have been formed to trace the others involved besides arresting those identified.

Fight for supremacy

DCP (Law & Order) V. Harshavardhan Raju told the media that the issue over personal supremacy between two persons turned into a rivalry between two groups.

Manikanta and Sandeep knew each other since long and two days ago they took part in a meeting with a person regarding an apartment in Yanamalakuduru and everything was normal then. Later, the duo had arguments over the phone, and Sandeep accompanied by his men visited Manikanta’s house late in the night when the latter was not present. The next day, Manikanta and his men visited Sandeep’s iron and steel store when the latter was not present, Mr. Harshavardhan said.

Both gangs then went for a confrontation which was videographed on a phone. The clash began as the members of a group turned up with deadly weapons, the DCP said.

Serious action

“This is being seen as a serious issue. The city has not seen such group clashes in the recent past. History sheets will be opened on all the persons involved in the clash,” Mr. Harshavardhan said.

A case of rioting, unlawful assembly and attempt to murder has been registered by the Patamata police on Saturday and it was altered to a case of murder following the death of Mr. Sandeep.

Mr. Sandeep, who was a native of Kanuru, is survived by his wife and a child.

The condition of Mr. Manikanta is critical and is being treated at a government hospital, according to reports.

Members involved in the clash reportedly included students and history-sheeters.