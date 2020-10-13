One killed as heavy rain lashes Visakhapatnam district

VISAKHAPATNAM

Power outage in city for many hours; several villages flooded, crops damaged

A 60-year-old woman died after a car was swept away in a stream even as rain accompanied by gusty winds lashed the district till wee hours of Tuesday, as the deep depression crossed the A.P. coast in the early hours near Kakinada.

Most parts of the city witnessed power cuts for several hours on Monday night and many localities in the city and also several villages in the district were flooded. Many people were shifted to relief camps. Crops suffered extensive damage.

According to the police, 60-year-old Bogula Uma Maheswari got stuck in a car that was swept away near Gannavaram Metta in Nathavaram mandal on Monday morning. Three others of the family, who were on their way to Tirupati from Narsipatnam town, were rescued by local people. Later the car was retrieved from the stream along with the woman’s body inside. This takes the death toll due to the deep depression to three in the district. A woman and her daughter died in a landslide at Gjuwaka on Sunday night.

Destruction in city

In the city, a number of roads were seen flooded in the morning. A number of trees and electric poles fell on road disrupting traffic at MVP Colony, Akkayyapalem, Tenneti Park, Gajuwaka and several other areas. A wall near a theatre collapsed at Gopalapatnam. The boundary wall of All Abilities Park on Beach Road collapsed on Monday evening.

The civic staff were seen clearing the debris on the road on Tuesday morning and taking up restoration activities in low-lying areas. Clogged drains were cleared at several places.

Municipal Commissioner G. Srijana said that till Monday night, the municipal corporation had suffered a loss of about ₹7.7 crore. APEPDCL staff were also seen checking the damages.

40 villages affected

People from a number of villages in Anakapalle, Narsipatnam and Yelamanchali mandals and a few other areas were affected due to overflowing rivers and streams. Several salt stocks in Pudimadaka area were completely washed away. Agricultural fields were flooded at Kotauratla, Parawada, Pendurthy, Ravikamatham, Butchayyapeta, Munagapaka, Anandapuram and other mandals. Officials are yet to estimate the loss.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Narsipatnam, Tuhin Sinha and the Narsipatnam Sub-Collector monitored the restoration activities at various places in the district. Aout 900 families from the city and rural areas were shifted to four relief camps set up in Narsipatnam mandal.