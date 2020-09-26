Andhra Pradesh

One killed, 2 injured after tractor ploughs into shop

One person was killed on the spot and two others were grievously injured when a tractor jumped the road and ploughed into a roadside petty shop at Theertham village of Baireddipalle mandal on Saturday.

According to the police, the tractor on its way to the mandal headquarters suddenly jumped the road and ran amok towards the shop, mowing down an elderly man, and knocking down two others, who were waiting at the spot after ordering tea.

The deceased was identified as Nagarajappa (70), and the injured Gowrappa (50) and Achari (45) were rushed to the area hospital at Palamaner. The tractor was seized and its driver Mohammad was taken into custody. A case has been registered.

