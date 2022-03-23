Andhra Pradesh

One killed, 17 injured in road mishap in SPSR Nellore district

The overturned Nellore-bound bus at Daramadugu, near Buchireddypalem, in SPSR Nellore district on Wednesday.

The overturned Nellore-bound bus at Daramadugu, near Buchireddypalem, in SPSR Nellore district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

A 70-year-old woman was killed and 17 others were injured when a State-owned bus from Atmakur hit a stationary lorry and overturned at Damaramadugu, near Buchireddypalem, in SPSR Nellore district on Wednesday.

The injured, including three in a serious condition, were rushed to different private hospitals by police personnel attached to Buchireddypalem and Sangam police stations.

They also safely brought out from the Nellore-bound bus 18 other passengers, who were trapped in the bus that overturned under the impact of the rear-end collision, Sangam Sub-Inspector K Nagaraju said.


