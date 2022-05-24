One killed, 10 injured as bus rams lorry near Lepakshi in Andhra Pradesh

One person was killed and 10 others injured when a private bus proceeding to Hyderabad from Bengaluru rammed a stationary lorry on National Highway No.44 at Koduru on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Jabi, 40, driver of the bus. Three persons sitting in the first row behind the driver were grievously injured, while seven others received minor injuries, said the Lepakshi police.

The impact of the accident was such that it took the police four hours to extricate the body of the driver with the help of a crane from the mangled bus.

A majority of the passengers were from Vinukonda in Guntur district. The injured were shifted to Bagepalli in Karnataka, and Hindupur hospitals.