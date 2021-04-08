Andhra Pradesh

One injured in stone pelting

One person was injured in a clash between the supporters of the YSRCP and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) at Pedapatnam Lanka under Nagaram police station limits in East Godavari district on Thursday.

The incident took place while polling was in progress for the MPTC and ZPTC elections.

“Trouble broke out when the YSRCP supporters tried to prevent distribution of cash among the voters allegedly by the JSP workers. One person received minor injuries in stone pelting,” the police said, and added that polling continued peacefully amid deployment of additional forces.

