One injured in clash over egg supply tender in Kurnool

Tension gripped the Collectorate on Wednesday following a clash between two groups vying for the egg supply tender outside the district education office. One person was injured and he received treatment at the Government General Hospital with police guarding him.

Wednesday was the last day for the tendering process for supplying eggs to all government schools in the district as part of the mid-day meal scheme.

The sources said the process was stopped by the authorities as arguments erupted between the contenders. However, the education authorities had not approached police for security.

People ran helter-skelter as as the rival groups clashed. Police rushed to the scene on being alerted by locals. The two groups fled the scene on seeing the police, leaving the injured person behind.

Scribes attacked

Journalists covering the incident were attacked. Miscreants took away the phone of a reporter to prevent him from recording the proceedings.

Sources in the Education Department said that no one in the office was injured. One woman employee who panicked was sent home for the day. An official said in all, four total tenders were received. However, it is yet to be known if the tenders would be accepted or the department would call for re-tendering.

The District Education Officer and the Circle Inspector were not available for comment.