One in 10 Indians have thyroid problem, says doctor

‘The condition affects people of all age groups’

Thyroid disorders have become one of the most common health concerns in the country with more people getting diagnosed with conditions such as hypothyroidism, hyperthyroidism and others by the year.

On the eve of World Thyroid Day, that is observed on May 25, experts stress the need for awareness among the public about thyroid problems which are seen in people of all age groups.

Rakesh Bobba, endocrinologist at the city's Ramesh Hospitals, said that one in every 10 persons in India has thyroid problem such as hypothyroidism, hyperthyroidism and thyroid cancer, and over 60% of them go undiagnosed. It affects people of all age groups and most women face thyroid issues as it is often inherited from family and also caused due to iodine deficiency.

“Thyroid problems are undetected as most of the symptoms are non-specific. People often mistake them for other health issues and ignore them. This is where regular check-ups for thyroid problems play a key role. One should get tested at least once a year,” Dr. Rajesh says.

Ninety to ninety-five per cent of the thyroid cases are chronic and medication should be taken lifelong to control the abnormality of the gland, he says. However, one can lead a normal and healthy life once a thyroid problem is detected, as there are many ways to control the abnormality, Dr. Rakesh says.

While obesity doesn't cause thyroid problems, staying fit complements medication and the best result can be expected, he added. Regarding thyroid cancer, Dr. Rakesh says that it is an easily treatable cancer.

Misconceptions

Thyroid patients can eat everything without hesitation and lifestyle changes are needed to maintain overall body fitness.

Dr. Rakesh said that thyroid medication could be continued along with medication for COVID and also when one gets vaccinated. However, diagnosis for new cases should not be conduct*ed when a person is infected with COVID.