One held on charge of murder attempt

The Visakhapatnam Rural Police on Friday registered a case against a person for allegedly attempting to murder a home guard, under Narsipatnam (Town) Police Station limits.

According to reports, Mohammed, a native of Vijayawada city, was married to a woman from Narsipatnam in 2007. However, since 2013, he started to have disputes with his wife and has been attending police counselling.

Mohammed’s brother-in-law Giri was an ex-police constable and at present working in the Revenue Department, while one Yellaiah Naidu, who works as a home guard in Narsipatnam Police station is a good friend of Giri.

Sources said that Mohammed felt that Yellaiah Naidu, was trying to disrupt his marital life by influencing his wife and wanted to kill him. On Friday, Mohammed attacked Giri with an iron rod. Giri escaped the attempt with minor injuries. The police have taken him into custody and have registered an attempt to murder case against him.