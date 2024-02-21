One held in attack on photojournalist in Anantapur

February 21, 2024 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Anantapur police, on Wednesday, sent an accused involved in the attack on a photojournalist, to custody after showing his arrest under Section 307 of the IPC on Tuesday night.

Superintendent of Police (SP) K.K.N. Anburajan said the accused was identified as Midde Irreswami of Marutla village, Kuderu mandal of Anantapur district. The SP said that six other accused were being identified, and special parties were formed to take them into custody.

A photojournalist working for a Telugu daily was critically injured in an attack on Sunday, allegedly orchestrated by the YSRCP cadre during the ‘Siddam’ meeting of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at Rapthadu Assembly constituency.

