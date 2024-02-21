ADVERTISEMENT

One held in attack on photojournalist in Anantapur

February 21, 2024 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Anantapur police, on Wednesday, sent an accused involved in the attack on a photojournalist, to custody after showing his arrest under Section 307 of the IPC on Tuesday night.

Superintendent of Police (SP) K.K.N. Anburajan said the accused was identified as Midde Irreswami of Marutla village, Kuderu mandal of Anantapur district. The SP said that six other accused were being identified, and special parties were formed to take them into custody.

A photojournalist working for a Telugu daily was critically injured in an attack on Sunday, allegedly orchestrated by the YSRCP cadre during the ‘Siddam’ meeting of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at Rapthadu Assembly constituency.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US