One held for smuggling liquor bottles from Telangana

VISAKHAPATNAM

06 August 2020 23:35 IST

Officials from the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) arrested a person who was found smuggling liquor from Telangana State through courier services. The officials seized more than 180 liquor bottles.

The arrested was identified as M. Aadinarayana of Seethampeta area in the city.

According to reports, based on credible information of illegal sale of liquor, the SEB officials took Aadinarayana into custody at Maddilapalem and seized seven liquor bottles from him on Wednesday. After checking his call data, the police found that someone sent a courier to him.

During the investigation, the accused informed the police that he received liquor bottles through courier service.

The police went to the courier services office at Gajuwaka where they found liquor bottles in large numbers and seized them.

The SEB officials suspect the role of some more persons in the case.