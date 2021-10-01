One held, 16 red sanders logs seized

Combing operations will continue, says task force SP

The sleuths of Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) have arrested one person and seized sixteen precious logs in two different raids conducted in the Krishnapuram forest section abutting Karakambadi Road here on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, task force Superintendent of Police M. Sundar Rao formed a team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Muralidhar and RSI Viswanath, which carried out a combing operation in the Karakambadi forest beat areas on Wednesday night.

The team found a batch of eight smuggling operatives emerging out of the forest at Venkatapuram Harijanawada, each of them carrying a log on their shoulders, and rounded them up.

All but one fled in the cover of darkness. The arrested has been identified as C. Viji (27), hailing from Jamunamarathur in Tiruvannamalai district of Tamil Nadu.

In another combing opeation near Athimanchala base camp, the task force team sighted eight more persons, who ran away on seeing the cops. Eight more logs were seized. Mr. Sundar Rao said combing operations were on to nab the culprits.