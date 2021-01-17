One farm labourer dead, another critical in auto-rickshaw accident on NH-67

The labourers, all from the same village, were on their way to Gummanur village located in Chippagiri mandal of Kurnool district to work at bengal-gram fields there.

An overcrowded auto-rickshaw carrying 18 farm labourers from Konakondla village in Vajrakarur mandal toppled to the ground on National Highway No. 67 close to Guntakal town at 4.45 a.m. on January 17 leading to the death of a 36-year-old woman, Ramanamma, on the spot.

The condition of another woman Suma, 30, is critical. She is being treated in Kurnool General Hospital.

The labourers, all from the same village, were on their way to Gummanur village located in Chippagiri mandal of Kurnool district to work at bengal-gram fields there.

“There was a large heap of soil across the under-construction road of NH-67, which the auto driver did not notice. The driver went over the mound leading to the accident,” Vajrakarur Sub-Inspector T.P. Venkataswamy told The Hindu.

All the injured were first shifted to Guntakal Government Hospital; four grievously injured were immediately sent to Kurnool Government General Hospital. While Suma's condition is serious, others are out of danger.