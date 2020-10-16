‘One-eyed’ lone tusker on the loose in Chittoor

The one-eyed wild tusker, which killed forest department driver sighted on Chittoor-Tamil Nadu border.

CHITTOOR

16 October 2020 23:20 IST

It had reportedly killed a forest department jeep driver

The forest officials on Friday issued a public alert in Yadamarri and Bangarupalem mandals of Chittoor district, bordering with Tamil Nadu forests, about a wild tusker on the prowl, which had reportedly killed a forest department jeep driver on Wednesday night.

According to information, the full-grown tusker, detected to be blind in one eye, has retreated into the forests of the border area, one km away from the accident spot in Yadamarri mandal. The tusker had attacked a forest department jeep killing the driver, while a beat officer escaped by a whisker.

Advertising

Advertising

Divisional Forest Officer S. Ravi Shankar told The Hindu that the tusker had been on the move in the forests of the border area for the last one month. “Our personnel detected that it is blind in one eye, and turns aggressive on seeing humans. It’s clear that the tusker is lingering in Yadamarri mandal to feed on the standing crops of banana and paddy. Driving the animal back into the forest is a big task, going by the terrain with agriculture lands, jungles and hillocks,” he said.

The DFO said that apart from the one-eyed tusker, another elephant was moving inside the forest, but close to the accident site. “We are waiting for the one-eyed tusker to join the other loner, so that their passage towards the thickets would be easier. Except for making its presence near the Yadamarri-Paradarami (T.N.) forest road, the tusker is not regularly venturing into the fields,” he said.

Mr. Ravi Shankar said people of the vulnerable areas of the mandals had been urged to avoid moving close to the Kanthalacheruvu locality, where the forest jeep was attacked. “As an immediate step to avoid man-animal conflict here, we are proposing to go in for a digging a trench along a couple of kilometers parallel to the inter-State road,” he added.