One drowns, two missing as car plunges into canal

KAKINADA

12 March 2021 21:09 IST

Three persons are feared drowned and two others survived after a car, in which they were travelling, plunged into an irrigation canal at Lolla irrigation lock, under Atreyapuram police limits in East Godavari district, in the early hours of Friday.

The incident occurred while the five belonging to a family were returning to their village after celebrating Sivaratri at a temple. They hail from Gollala Koderu village in Pala Koderu mandal of West Godavari district.

The body of Ch. Sreenivasa Raju, 45, who was driving the vehicle, has been found, while Mantena Suresh Varma, 41, and Indukuri Satya Raju are missing, according to the Atreyapuram police.

Advertising

Advertising

Mudunuri Venkata Ganapathi Raju and M. Seetarama Raju managed to swim to safety.

According to the police, local swimmers have been searching for the two missing persons.