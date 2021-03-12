One drowns, two missing as car plunges into canal

Three persons are feared drowned and two others survived after a car, in which they were travelling, plunged into an irrigation canal at Lolla irrigation lock, under Atreyapuram police limits in East Godavari district, in the early hours of Friday.
The incident occurred while the five belonging to a family were returning to their village after celebrating Sivaratri at a temple. They hail from Gollala Koderu village in Pala Koderu mandal of West Godavari district.
The body of Ch. Sreenivasa Raju, 45, who was driving the vehicle, has been found, while Mantena Suresh Varma, 41, and Indukuri Satya Raju are missing, according to the Atreyapuram police.
Mudunuri Venkata Ganapathi Raju and M. Seetarama Raju managed to swim to safety.
According to the police, local swimmers have been searching for the two missing persons.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath