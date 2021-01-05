One dies, two others injured in road accident

VISAKHAPATNAM

05 January 2021 01:21 IST

One person died on the spot and two others suffered injuries when their bike was hit by a lorry near Adarshnagar in the city on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as K. Gavarayya (65), while the injured persons were Divakar and Tarun, who were shifted to the King George Hospital in the city for treatment.

Advertising

Advertising

The incident took place when the trio on a bike was coming to the city form Vizianagaram. A case was registered.