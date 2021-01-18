One dies in Vizag, 161 new infections in State

Active COVID-19 cases come down to 1,896

The State reported one death and 161 new COVID infections in the 24 hours ending Sunday morning as 36,091 samples were tested during the period.

The tally increased to 8,85,985 and toll reached 7,140 with a recovery rate of 98.98% and a death rate of 0.81%.

In the past day, 251 patients recovered taking the total number of recoveries to 8,76,949 and leaving 1,896 patients under treatment across the State.

The positivity rate of the tests conducted in the past day was 0.45% and the overall positivity rate of 1.257 crore samples tested so far was 7.04%.

The lone death was reported in Visakhapatnam district. Chittoor has again reported the highest number of infections in the past day among the districts and the only district to see more than 50 new cases.

52 cases in Chittoor

The district-wise new infections are as follows: Chittoor (52), Krishna (26), Guntur (19), East Godavari (12), Srikakulam (12), West Godavari (11), Visakhapatnam (7), Kurnool (6), Anantapur (5), Prakasam (5), Nellore (3) and Vizianagaram (3). Kadapa district reported no new infection.

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,24,067), West Godavari (94,103), Chittoor (86,785), Guntur (75,282), Anantapur (67,558), Nellore (62,261), Prakasam (62,115), Kurnool (60,729), Visakhapatnam (59,526), Kadapa (55,158), Krishna (48,335), Srikakulam (46,065) and Vizianagaram (41,106).