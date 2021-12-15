One dies in Krishna, 132 new cases reported in State

VIJAYAWADA

15 December 2021 00:40 IST

Active COVID-19 cases come down to 1,823

The State reported one more death due to COVID-19 and 132 infections in the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning. The cumulative tally of cases and toll increased to 20,75,108 and 14,468 respectively.

From Dec. 1 to 14, the State reported 26 deaths and 2,199 infections while in the previous fortnight (Nov. 16-30) 24 deaths and 2,623 infections were reported.

The number of active cases came down to 1,823 as 186 patients recovered in the past day. The recovery rate and the total number of recoveries stand at 99.21% and 20,58,817 respectively. The daily test positivity rate of the 29,228 samples tested in the past day was 0.45% and that of the 3.08 crore samples tested to date was 6.73%.

Krishna district again reported the lone death in the State. Also, the three deaths reported in the past three days in the State were from this district.

Srikakulam district reported 36 infections in the past day. It was followed by Visakhapatnam (19), Guntur (14), East Godavari (13), Krishna (11), West Godavari (9), Anantapur (7), Chittoor (6), Nellore (5), Prakasam (5), Kadapa (4), Vizianagaram (2) and Kurnool (1).

The district tallies were as follows: East Godavari (2,94,941), Chittoor (2,48,378), West Godavari (1,79,857), Guntur (1,79,100), Visakhapatnam (1,58,680), Anantapur (1,58,170), Nellore (1,46,977), Prakasam (1,38,765), Kurnool (1,24,209), Srikakulam (1,23,597), Krishna (1,20,528), Kadapa (1,15,918) and Vizianagaram (83,093).