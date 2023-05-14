HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

One dies, another feared drowned as boat capsizes in Owk reservoir of Andhra Pradesh

May 14, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - NANDYAL

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

One person died while another was feared to have drowned after a boat belonging to the Tourism Department of Andhra Pradesh capsized in Owk reservoir in Nandyal district on May 24 (Sunday).

According to the police, twelve persons were on board the boat when it capsized. Ten people managed to swim to the shore with the help of life jackets. They said that the boat lost its balance after the sudden entry of water and capsized.

The identity of the deceased was yet to be confirmed when the report came in. The Nandyal police, with the help of disaster management teams, fished out the body. Search was on to trace the person who was feraed to have drowned.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Kurnool

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.