One death, 67 new cases in A.P. in a day

The State has reported one more COVID-19 death and 67 new positive cases in the last 24 hours, including 14 natives of Gujarat who tested positive in Anantapur.

Those residents of Gujarat were on a temporary visit to the district, according to officials. The cases will be put in Gujarat’s account, they added.

The tally has gone up to 1, 717 and 65 patients have recovered and the number of active cases as of Tuesday stands at 1,094. So far, 589 persons have recovered and 34 patients have succumbed to the infectious disease, as per the latest bulletin by the Health Department.

The new death was reported in Krishna district.

Kurnool district crossed the 500-mark with 25 new cases, taking the tally to 516. The number of active cases in the worst-affected district in the State now stands at 392.

Guntur district has reported 13 new cases followed by Krishna with eight new cases, Anantapur, Kadapa and Visakhapatnam with two new cases each and Nellore with one new case.

The State has tested 8, 263 samples during the last 24 hours. In all, 1.33 lakh samples have been tested in the State till date.

So far, Kurnool has reported 516 cases followed by Guntur (351) and Krishna (286). The three districts account for 67% of the total cases.

The remaining cases were detected in Nellore (92), Kadapa (89), Chittoor (82), Anantapur (80), Prakasam (61), West Godavari (59), East Godavari (45), Visakhapatnam (37) and Srikakulam (5).