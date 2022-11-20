One dead, three injured in accident near Allagadda in Andhra Pradesh

November 20, 2022 02:23 pm | Updated 02:23 pm IST - ALLAGADDA (NANDYAL DIST.)

One person died and three others were injured when a RTC bus hit a stationary car at Bathaluru in Allagadda Mandal on November 20 morning.

Gone Madhava Reddy, an employee of Vijaya Dairy at Nandyal and a resident of Rythunagar, who was seated inisde the stationary car died on the spot.

Allagadda Rural Circle Inspector of Police Rajasekhara Reddy arrived at the spot and shifted the three injured to a hospital in Nandyal, while the body of the 56-year-old employee was shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem.