  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

One dead, three injured in accident near Allagadda in Andhra Pradesh

November 20, 2022 02:23 pm | Updated 02:23 pm IST - ALLAGADDA (NANDYAL DIST.)

Ramesh Susarla

One person died and three others were injured when a RTC bus hit a stationary car at Bathaluru in Allagadda Mandal on November 20 morning.

Gone Madhava Reddy, an employee of Vijaya Dairy at Nandyal and a resident of Rythunagar, who was seated inisde the stationary car died on the spot.

Allagadda Rural Circle Inspector of Police Rajasekhara Reddy arrived at the spot and shifted the three injured to a hospital in Nandyal, while the body of the 56-year-old employee was shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem. 

Related Topics

road accident / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.