One dead, four injured in blast at plastic shredding unit in Kadiri of Andhra Pradesh

January 27, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - KADIRI (SSS DISTRICT)

A worker hailing from Bihar died and four others sustained injuries in a blast that took place at a plastic material shredding unit at Kummaravandlapalli APIIC Industrial Estate on the outskirts of Kadiri in Sri Sathya Sai district on January 27 (Thursday) afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Subhash Mehto (30) and he is survived by his wife, who is pregnant, the police said.

Two of the five injured in the accident were shifted to a hospital in Anantapur, while Subhash Mehto died while undergoing treatment in the early hours of Friday.

Three people including a man and two women hailing from Kadiri sustained minor injuries. They were discharged after treatment. Another person hailing from Nepal is undergoing treatment in Anantapur hospital, said Circle Inspector of Kadiri Upgraded Police Station N. Suryanarayana.

The accident occurred when five workers were running the plastic shredding machine. Forensic experts who made a preliminary check at the accident site said that methyl ethyl ketone peroxide (MEKP) used in the local air cooling systems might have caused the explosion.

Evidence has been collected from the accident site. A case has been registered and a detailed investigation is being done, the police added.