One dead, four injured in accident

A woman was killed on the spot and four others were grievously injured when a mini lorry collided with an autorickshaw at Ponnapuram village on Thursday.

The deceased woman has been identified as Gaddam Lakshmi Devi, 58, of Gajulapalli village. The injured travelling in the same auto were identified as Gaddam Chandrasekhar, Balaswamy, Narasimha, (hailing from Mahadevapuram); and Shafi from Ayyaluru Mettu village. The injured were shifted to Nandyal Government Hospital for treatment, said Nandyal Taluk police.

The police have seized the lorry and registered a case.

EOM