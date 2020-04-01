One dead, four hospitalised after consuming sanitiser chemical

A youth died and four others were hospitalised after they reportedly consumed a sanitiser chemical as liquor shops were closed owing to the lockdown in the State.

The deceased has been identified as D. Naveen Murthy Raju (20). Four others were admitted to various private hospitals and their condition is stated to be critical.

According to Eluru Range DIG K.V. Mohan Rao, one of the victim P. Veeresh, a native of Velpur village in the district managed to get half litre of Isopropyl alcohol (a disinfectant used as solvent in some wiper fluids) while unloading the chemical in a company located at Pydiparru village.

Later, he called up his friends — Naveen, T. Durga Rao, V. Shyam Sundar and A. Venkatesh — of the neighbouring villages. They got tempted to the liquor odour of Isopropyl and reportedly consumed the chemical near Kavalipuram Cheruvu, on Monday.

Condition serious

Kovvur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) K. Rajeswar Reddy said Naveen fell sick on the same night. He was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead.

“Other victims were also admitted to hospital and their condition is stated to be serious. A couple of the youth lost their vision. During investigation, it is revealed that the company procured Isoprophy alcohol for preparing sanitisers during the lockdown period in wake of COVID-19,” the DSP told The Hindu.

“The victims were addicted to alcohol. A case has been registered,” the DIG said.

Prohibition and Excise West Godavari Deputy Commissioner P. Anasuya and other officials visited the hospital. Police recorded the statements of the victims and the case is under investigation, Mr. Rajeswar Reddy said.

Cautioned

Director (Enforcement) Vineet Brijlal said some persons who were addicted to alcohol were consuming some chemicals and sanitisers due to closure of liquor shops during the lockdown period, and their family members were requested to keep a vigil on alcohol addicts.

“Stern action will be taken against the shops which sell chemicals and solvents unauthorisedly. Persons having information on illegal sale of chemicals may alert the Excise police over Phone Nos.18004254868, 9491030853 or 0866-2843131,” Mr. Brijlal said on Wednesday.