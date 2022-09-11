One dead, four feared drowned during immersion of idols in Kakinada district

Youth went for immersion at a non-designated site at fishing harbour

T. Appala Naidu KAKINADA
September 11, 2022 22:08 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

One person died and four are feared drowned off Uppada coast and Pithapuram branch canal in two separate incidents during the immersion of Lord Ganesh idols in Kakinada district on Sunday.

At the Ameenabad fishing harbour site, six persons belonging to Nagulapalli village went missing while they immersing a Ganesha idol. However, four persons were rescued by the local fisherfolk but one of them died on the way to hospital. A search is on to trace the other two, according to the police. The site was not designated for immersion. 

In another incident, two youth went missing in the Pithapuram Branch canal during the immersion of a Ganesh idol.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, D. Narasimhacharyulu and J. Kumara Swami went missing in the canal and a search is on for them. The duo belongs to Navakandravada village in Pithapuram mandal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
accident (general)

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app