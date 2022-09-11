One dead, four feared drowned during immersion of idols in Kakinada district

Youth went for immersion at a non-designated site at fishing harbour

One person died and four are feared drowned off Uppada coast and Pithapuram branch canal in two separate incidents during the immersion of Lord Ganesh idols in Kakinada district on Sunday.

At the Ameenabad fishing harbour site, six persons belonging to Nagulapalli village went missing while they immersing a Ganesha idol. However, four persons were rescued by the local fisherfolk but one of them died on the way to hospital. A search is on to trace the other two, according to the police. The site was not designated for immersion.

In another incident, two youth went missing in the Pithapuram Branch canal during the immersion of a Ganesh idol.

According to the police, D. Narasimhacharyulu and J. Kumara Swami went missing in the canal and a search is on for them. The duo belongs to Navakandravada village in Pithapuram mandal.