One dead, five injured in a road accident at Gooty

The accident took place after their vehicle hit a culvert on National Highway and fell into the road-side drain

One person died on the spot and five others were injured when the SUV they were travelling on National Highway No. 44 hit a culvert and fell into the road-side drain on Friday morning.

Pamidi Rural Circle Inspector M. Shyama Rao said that the deceased was identified as Srisailam Saikrishna, 25, who was driving the vehicle. The accident took place at 7.40 a.m. opposite GATES College on Gooty outskirts on the Highway while the driver tried to save a dog from coming under the wheels of the vehicle.

The vehicle veered to its left and hit the culvert and fell into the rainwater drain killing one person and grievous injuries to five others - Rakesh, Jayaprakash, Lokesh, Naveen Kumar, and Chandra Mukesh. All of them hailing from Anantapur city have been shifted to the Anantapur GGH for treatment. Two of the injured are in serious condition.

The friends’ gang had gone to Srisailam in the vehicle owned by the father of the deceased. After the darshan of Lord Siva on Sivaratri they were on their way back home.