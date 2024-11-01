One dead, five injured after crackers explode in Eluru

One person died on the spot and five others suffered injuries when crackers exploded near Gowramma temple in Toorpu Veedhi in Eluru on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as D. Sudhakar of Maruthi Nagar. The five others also belong to the same area. The mishap occurred when Sudhakar and another person was carrying firecrackers in a gunny bag on his two-wheeler.

Housing Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy, Eluru MLA Badeti Radhakrishna and others called on the victims on Friday. The Minister assured to offer job to one member of the deceased person’s family on outsourcing basis, ₹2 lakh from Eluru Municipal Corporation and ₹1 lakh from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

Later, the Minister and the MLA visited the Government General Hospital and enquired about the health condition of the injured. Mr. Parthasarathy directed the doctors to provide better treatment to the victims. Mayor Shaik Noorjahan, Zilla Parishad Chairman Ghanta Padmasri and others accompanied the Minister.