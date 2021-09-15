Andhra Pradesh

One dead as truck falls into valley

A truck carrying quarry stones slipped off the Bhakarapet ghat road and fell into a deep valley on Monday night.

The Chandragiri police rushed to the spot along with fire-fighting and rescue teams on being alerted by the motorists. The rescue operation lasted the entire night and the police retrieved the body of the driver, whose identity could not be immediately ascertained. The truck was proceeding from Rayachoti to Gudur when it overturned and slid 200 feet into the valley.

The body was sent to Ruia hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered.


