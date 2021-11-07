One dead as heavy rain lashes Chittoor

People from low-lying areas in Varadaiahpalem shifted to shelters

Heavy rain lashed several mandals of Chittoor district on Sunday under the impact of a depression in the Bay of Bengal. One person was reportedly killed after his hut caved in in Varadaiahpalem mandal, which received 145.4 mm rainfall, leaving several low-lying areas waterlogged.

From midnight till Sunday early hours, it was downpour in about 40 mandals out of 66. While heavy rain was reported from Varadaiahpalem, Satyavedu and BN Kandriga mandal due to their proximity to the sea, several eastern mandals received non-stop rain for several hours, paralysing normal life.

The district received 1847.7 mm rainfall.

The deceased was identified as Venkata Krishnaiah of Chenchuramisetti Kandriga. He was asleep in the hut when the walls collapsed. Local people rescued him from under the debris, but he died before he could be taken to hospital.

The mandal revenue officials inspected the low-lying areas and told the residents to move to rehabilitation centres immediately. As many as 62 families of the ST Colony at Varadaiahpalem were shifted to the rehabilitation centre set up at Govardanapuram village.

Water discharged

The Araniyar reservoir in Pichatur mandal received heavy inflows in the last 24 hours and the irrigation officials lifted a gate and released 300 cusecs of water downstream towards Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, in view of the heavy rainfall alert for the next 48 hours, the district administration has kept the revenue and police personnel on alert in the eastern mandals.

Tirupati Special Correspondent adds: Some rivulets in spate in the district caused breaches to bunds. Police personnel were deployed at perilous bridges and causeways over streams to prevent movement of vulnerable vehicles and unsuspecting people. The revenue and panchayat officials have also kept a watch on the weakened rural roads prone to damage due to the constant flow of water.

Tirupati Urban SP Ch. Venkata Appala Naidu cautioned the public not to cross overflowing water bodies as they could get washed away in the swirling water.

Rajampet Divn. received 344 mm

In Kadapa district, the Rajampet revenue division abutting Chittoor district recorded 344 mm rainfall, with Railway Kodur mandal peaking at 80.2mm, followed by Obulavaripalle (61.2), Chitvel (50.8), Pullampet (50.2), Penagalur (47.6) and Rajampet (30.2). Ironically, Kadapa division recorded minuscule figures, while Jammalamadugu division had drawn a blank.