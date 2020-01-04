One dead as bus with students, teachers falls into valley in Dharwad

A private bus with 45 students and 10 teaching staff members of Kadiri Government Boys High School school fell into a valley at a curve in Dharwad district, resulting in the death of one student and injuries to others on Friday night.

It was a miraculous escape for all the students and teachers as trees on the hill slope stopped the bus from falling into a 500-feet ravine, when the bus plunged into the valley while on the way from Jog Falls to Murudeshwar at around 10.30 p.m. The Headmaster, Rajendran, managed to break the rear windshield of the bus and brought out six of them.

He got in touch with the police and his relatives in Anantapur district, who in turn informed the police personnel here. By the time the Anantapur police got in touch with the Karnataka police, they were on their way to the spot and managed to rescue all the passengers in a risky operation, Anantapur Superintendent of Police B. Satya Yesubabu told The Hindu.

Two of the students were grievously injured, of whom a Standard X student, Baba Fakkruddin, is said to have succumbed to injuries, while others received minor injuries. Another teacher, Adinarayana, fractured his hand. All the injured were shifted to Manipal Hospital in Udupi. The excursion team started the tour on January 2 from Kadiri.

District Collector Gandham Chandrudu got in touch with his counterpart in Dharwad and ensured the injured were rescued and received medical attention late at night.